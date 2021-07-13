Mirella Granados, Arboleas councillor dies

Sadly Mirella Granados, councillor for Arboleas in Almeria has died of cancer.

The town of Arboleas is morning after the death of Mirella Granados was announced. The town council for Arboleas made the announcement via social media on Monday, July 12, and announced that sadly Mirella Granados Garcia had died after working as Councillor of Urbanism and Works in Arboleas for 10 years.

She had been fighting against cancer for the last five years and sadly during the last 12 months her condition had worsened.

The town hall paid condolences to her family and said: “After 10 years in the post of Councillor of Urbanism and Works, as part of the E. de G., Arboleas, today, we deeply regret the loss of one of its members.

“Today, we deeply regret her loss and convey our condolences to her family and friends.

“In this long shared history, Mirella always knew how to be there, in the easy and difficult moments, giving the best of herself, for her people.

“Your colleagues, we will never forget you.

“SEE YOU ALWAYS “”MIRELLA”” !!!

“D.E.P.”

Speaking to Diario de Almeria, Cristobal Garcia, the mayor of Arboleas said: “today is a bad day”,

“It is a great sorrow, because she was a very valuable person for all of us”, added Garcia.

The mass in honour of Mirella took place last night at the chapel. Many people have taken to social media to express their sadness. “A great woman, fighter and committed to her people in pure vehemence.

“My deepest condolences to family, friends and municipal corporation for this hard loss”, said one person.

