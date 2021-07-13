Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit royal duty for LA to be ‘social-impact influencers’, says former chief-of-staff.

Catherine St-Laurent, who quit her role as chief-of-staff after less than a year but remains an adviser to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has described the couple as “incredibly talented and creative leaders”.

She also hinted at Harry and Meghan’s future plans after the pair ditched royal duties last year, saying they “have the potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space” and that she looks forward to “continuing to be a part of that”.

The Duke and Duchess vowed they’d continue with a lifetime of “service” – after the Queen confirmed they’d be stripped of their royal titles after Megxit.

Ms St-Laurent left a plum job with Bill and Melinda Gates to work as Harry and Meghan’s chief of staff last year around the time Harry and Meghan quit royal duties in March 2020.

At the time, she said: “From our very first conversation, Harry and Meghan have expressed a deep commitment to improving lives and having a positive impact on society. Their perspective on the role that empathy, connection, and compassion can play in that mission is both deeply personal and incredibly timely.”

Return to social media?

Eric Schiffer, a brand expert and chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, told Insider that the couple will make a mistake if they opt-out of using social media to promote their projects.

“If they believe in their choices, why aren’t they comfortable putting themselves out there? Are they sending a message that they can’t bear to hear what we have to say? Both of which is a death trap for a brand that is trying to be an entertainment brand, because entertainment at its core today requires interactivity,” Schiffer said. “If you’re trying to stay alive with the 11-40-year-olds, you’ve got to be front and center on social.”

Meghan Markle says she’s made the “world’s biggest mistake” joining the royal family in a new trailer for the Lifetime movie being made about Megxit.

The new teaser clip for Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace was released on Instagram this week and shows the couple leaving behind their royal roles.

In the 30-second video, Meghan, played by actress Sydney Morton, questions if she made an error marrying into the royal family.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, played by Jordan Dean, insists he’ll “do everything in his power to keep his wife and son safe”.

Kate Middleton is also portrayed in the movie, and is seen in the trailer saying that marrying into the royal family is what they “signed up for.”

