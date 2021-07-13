Marbella announces summer golf tournament

MARBELLA Council has attended the presentation of a golf tournament this summer.

The golf tournament, which will raise funds for charity, was announced at a presentation attended by a representative from Marbella council.

Councillor for Sports, Manuel Cardeña, attended the presentation of the four-tournament goal circuit which will raise funds for the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) of Marbella.

Taking place in the municipality during the months of July and August, the tournament is expected to attract tourists and locals.

The councillor said: “The council supports this event because it is aimed at a group that performs invaluable work and we believe that it is a very attractive format that, in the middle of the tourist season, allows us to combine fun and solidarity.”

The event was attended by the president of the charity, Maika Perez de Cobas, and its vice president, Ignacio del Cuvillo, as well as representatives of the different participating golf courses.

The organisers said that the circuit will start on July 18 in Los Flamingos and the following tournament will take place at the Real Club de Golf Guadalmina on August 7, the Aloha Golf Club on August 15, and Marbella Club Resort on August 20.

Registration will cost €100 per tournament. The awards ceremony will take place on August 23, at 1 pm.

