Malaga port to welcome first cruise ship with international itinerary in sixteen months


image: wikipedia

MALAGA port will welcome its first cruise ship with an international itinerary in sixteen months as the Aida Perla docks on Tuesday 13

The Costa del Sol cruise ship Port of Malaga on the Costa del Sol, will finally welcome its first cruise ship operating an international itinerary since the start of the pandemic, sixteen months ago, when the German shipping company Aida’s ‘Perla’ cruise ship docks into the port on Tuesday 13.

On a seven-day trip around the Spanish section of the Mediterranean, the Aida Perla will remain in Malaga port from 8am on Tuesday morning, and then depart again at 6pm, a routine that the ship will repeat once every two weeks until November 1, on a route that also takes in Gibraltar.

A spokesman for the Port Authority said, “The arrival of Aida Perla will be the first time, since the pandemic, that a ship will arrive on an international itinerary, since it also has a brief stopover in Gibraltar”, whilst clarifying that all necessary health protocols put in place by the relevant authorities are being strictly adhered to.

On June 15, the TUI cruise ship Mein Schiff 2 was the first of the national cruises to arrive in the port of Malaga since the start of the pandemic.

In good news for the sector, it has also been confirmed that Malaga has been chosen as the base port for the British company Marella Cruises, who plan to start two itineraries from the Spanish port next October.


Their ship, the Marella Explorer will operate a ‘Continental Coasts’ cruise route that includes other ports on the Mediterranean coast, such as Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Alicante, and Almeria, a ship which was in fact officially christened in Malaga port back in 2019.

Marella’s other route will take in the ports of Valencia, Ibiza, Cartagena, Cadiz, and Gibraltar, with their ‘Spirit of Iberia’ itinerary, as reported by surinenglish.com.

