Jeremy Clarkson’s farm show axed after one season

Jeremy Clarkson calls for fans to complain as his farm show on Amazon is axed after just one season.

Despite rave reviews, the former Top Gear host had his farm show on Amazon axed after only one season, according to Birmingham Mail. Clarkson tweeted to one of his fans addressing rumours that Amazon crews are currently filming footage for the second series.

Clarkson replied: “No. We aren’t. Write to Amazon, it’s their decision.”

In the final episode of series one of ‘Clarkson’s Farm’, it was revealed that the farm had made a profit of only £114 during its first year. Although Clarkson has owned the farm, Diddly Squat, since 2008 he has only just started using it as a working farm in more recent years.

“@[email protected] what on earth are you doing?! Get series 2 signed off, now! @JeffBezos”, said one Twitter user in reply to Clarkson.

Earlier this month Clarkson said on Twitter: “Dear everyone. There has been some speculation that a second series of our farming programme has been commissioned.

“It hasn’t but we are hopeful.”

Another viewer said: “Dear Farmer Jezza, you can tell Amazon that if there isn’t a 2nd series commissioned, I will be jacking in my Amazon Subscription!”

“This is my fav thing Amazon ever made ever”, said another.

And another Tweeted: “It was ultimately the best thing I’ve watched on TV for years & significantly better than that desert island nonsense Hamster did! Regards A. Viewer.”

‘Clarkson’s Farm’ is available to watch on Amazon Prime now.

