Health extends the validity of PCR test to enter Spain to 72 hours

HEALTH has extended the validity of a PCR test to enter Spain to 72 hours. The General Directorate of Public Health has extended the period of validity of PCR diagnostic tests to detect coronavirus to 72 hours and to 48 hours that of the antigen tests necessary to access Spain, according to the resolution of the Ministry of Health published this Tuesday, July 13, as stated in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

As reported by Periodico de Ibiza, in this way, the resolution of July 4, regarding the health controls to be carried out at the points of entry to Spain to control the health emergency derived from Covid-19, which accepted the PCR and antigen test certificates with a negative result as valid so long as they are issued 48 hours prior to arrival.

The diagnostic tests now admitted will be those of molecular nucleic acid amplification (NAAT), whose sample has been obtained within the 72 hours prior to arrival in Spain and the antigen tests included in the common list of the European Commission, provided that are made 48 hours before the trip. The diagnostic test certificate must include the following information: name and surname of the holder, date of sample collection, type of test performed and issuing country. This resolution of the General Directorate of Public Health, dependent on the Ministry of Health, will come into force tomorrow, July 14.

