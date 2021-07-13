Guardia Civil breaks up illegal ‘mini Dreambeach’ party with 300 people in Almeria

Guardia Civil breaks up illegal ‘mini Dreambeach’ party with 300 people in Almeria
Guardia Civil breaks up illegal ‘mini Dreambeach’ party with 300 people in Almeria Credit: Guardia civil

Guardia Civil breaks up illegal ‘mini Dreambeach’ party with 300 people in Cuevas del Almanzora, in Spain’s Almeria.

Officers from the Cuevas del Almanzora Guardia Civil broke up an illegal “mini dreambeach” style party at a farmhouse on Saturday morning, July 10. The party was organised, and came complete with electronic music and security staff.

The party was taking place at a private farmhouse in Las Gachas. As reported La Voz de Almeria, according to their sources, the property had allegedly been rented out for a get together of about 20 people. The party though had been advertised on social media and in the end over 300 people turned up to party the night away.

When local police officers and Guardia civil officers attended the party they discovered electronic music along with security staff. The officers were able to discover that two people had allegedly organised the party and they have been charged accordingly.

Anyone wanting to attend the party had allegedly been charged an admission fee upfront before they were given the location of the party, as reported La Voz.

Officers from the Guardia civil searched several hundred people one by one. They discovered multiple violations of coronavirus measures and they also discovered multiple people with drugs on them that had intended to take at the party.


 

