Extra flights for Almeria route announced

Extra flights for Almeria to Seville route have been announced.

Due to increased demands flights between Almeria and Seville will start to take place on Thursdays from late September.

The Almeria to Seville air connection was recently boosted after Sunday flights were added on July 1. At the moment there are now seven weekly flights between the two cities.

The new flights were announced by the Regional Ministry of Development, Infrastructures and Territorial Planning. They announced that the number of flights increasing is due to the growth in demand experienced by Air Nostrum. In May the flights had “already reached an occupancy rate of 41 percent”.

The new Sunday flights which started on July 1 will depart from Seville airport at 21:15 hours. The Almeria airport departure time is set for 19.30 hours.

If everything goes to plan the new flights for Thursdays will start on September 21 and will carry on throughout October too. Two flights in each direction are planned and as reported by Europa Press they will take place at “07.15 and 19.30 from Almeria and at 09.00 and 21.15 from Seville.”

The flights are part of the Public Service Obligation (OSP) which cost the Andalucian regional government over 2 million euros per year. Due to the flights being a public service obligation certain rules have to be followed and this includes regular and continuous flights being maintained. The timetables set also have to provide appropriate connectivity between Seville and Almeria. Ticket prices and seat availability are also controlled too.

Finally return journeys on the same day for working days in the week must be provided.

