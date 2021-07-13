Drugs Drone recovered in joint Spanish – French Police operation in Axaquia

A professional drugs drone has been recovered in joint Spanish – French Police operation in Axaquia.

The Spanish National Police have been working with the French National Police under a European Investigation Order from the International Cooperation Prosecutor’s Office in Malaga. Jointly the officers have dismantled a criminal organisation which was partially based in Axarquia in Spain. Officers have been able to arrest four people for drug trafficking and they have seized a stunning drone which has a wingspan of over four metres.

The drone was designed to carry drugs between Morocco and Spain. The flight range of the drone is a staggering seven hours.

The organisation had allegedly been purchasing marijuana and hashish in Morocco and then illegally transporting it to be distributed in France. The police operation was called Piñas, and one person was arrested in Malaga’s Almachar, while a further three people were arrested in France.

A European arrest warrant was used to arrest the person in Malaga’s Almachar. Four people have been brought before the court for crimes of drug trafficking. They are also alleged to belong to a criminal organisation too.

Police officers were searching a house which was used storage in Almachar when they discovered the professional drone. The drone has a wingspan of 4.35 metres and can fly seven hours without stopping. The drone is capable of transporting drugs between Morocco and Spain and the drone has now been seized by officers.

The Investigation began at the start of this year after the existence of the criminal group was noted. The gang was based on the Malaga coast and consisted of French nationals of Moroccan origin, as reported El Correo.

