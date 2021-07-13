Dog-friendly beaches in Cadiz

Many dog owners like to take their pet on holiday with them to enjoy the sand and sea, take a look at the beaches where dogs are allowed in Cadiz.

Spain is not always easy to find beaches that allow dogs in the summer season, however, our furry friends often love the beach! Although regulations on beaches depend on the municipality in which it is located, mostly, dogs are allowed on any beach during the rest of the year but must use authorised ones during the high season.

This regulation should be taken seriously and non-compliance can lead to fines. It is also important to check before you head to the beach with your pet because the status can change from one season to the next.

Here are the beaches you and your furry friend can visit in Cadiz.

Camposoto Beach

Camposoto beach is an unspoilt stretch that runs from the capital to the tip of Boqueron. This beautiful beach is over 6 kilometres long and is in the Natural Park of the Bay of Cadiz.

This beach does have quite difficult access and to reach the canine-friendly part you have to walk along a two-kilometre-long path.

La Concha Beach

La Concha beach, in the town of Algeciras, there is an urban port with calm waters and fine sand. This beach stretches around six metres long and has all kinds of services.

The beach is also popular for events such as shows and outdoor activities, according to 20 Minutos.

