China-EU trade rebounds in the first half of 2021

Bilateral trade between China and the EU grew rapidly in the first half of 2021.

China-EU trade jumped 26.7 percent from a year ago to just over 328 billion euros between January and June 2021.

Around 16.6 percent of China’s mechanical and electrical exports were shipped to the EU while more than one-third of the consumer goods imported into China were from the EU, said General Administration of Customs spokesperson Li Kuiwen.

“China and the EU are important economic and trade partners with strong economic complementarity and great potential for cooperation,” Li said.

“Strengthening economic and trade exchanges between China and the EU is conducive to enhancing the well-being of the people on both sides, coping with global challenges and promoting the recovery of the world economy,” Li added.

China’s trade with its top three trading partners – the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the European Union, and the United States – grew by 27.8 percent, 26.7 percent and 34.6 percent, respectively, Xinhua reported on July 13.

In the second half of the year, China’s foreign trade growth may slow down due to a high base last year, said Li, adding that the foreign trade for the whole year is still expected to maintain rapid growth.

The China-Europe freight-train service handled 7,377 trips in the first half of this year, up 43 percent from the same period last year, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed.

The freight trains carried about 707,000 20-foot equivalent unit containers of goods in the six-month period, a 52 percent increase compared to 2020.

