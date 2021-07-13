Brit Couple with young baby attacked in Italy during Euro 2020 celebrations

A Brit couple with a young baby were attacked during the Italian Euro 2020 celebrations.

A British couple with an 18-month-old baby had been watching an open air screening of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy in Italy’s Poggio Torriana near Rimini. The couple along with their young baby were forced to flee when things became violent and they were attacked.

The British couple from Kent have two children. One is 18 months old and the other is only two weeks old.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Speaking to The Sun the businessman who did not want to be named said: “Sadly it was one of those things. You get drunk idiots everywhere but you would have hoped not in a small Italian village square.”

A friend was with the couple when they were attacked by drunken yobs. “It was awful. They jumped up and down to celebrate the England goal when they were insulted and jostled”, said the couple’s friend Claudia Guidi.

“A group of drunk Italian fans told them not to celebrate and to go elsewhere and they were being very rude. They could see my friends had a baby but they still carried on and became more and more aggressive.

“At that point we decided to leave and go to my house but this group followed us to the car park and carried on insulting and threatening my English friends. They were screaming in to the husband’s face and the behaviour was appalling.”

The mayor of Poggia Torriana, Ronni Raggini has said that he was appalled by the behaviour and has apologised to couple. He considers the behaviour to be out of character for the town.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.