A DECISION has been made by the Balearic Government to allocate €2.5 million to promote tourism from the Spanish mainland to the three islands.

The Agency for Tourism Strategy of the Balearic Islands (AETIB) has been charged with entering into strategic marketing collaboration agreements with airlines to carry out short term advertising in order to strengthen the tourist air connectivity of the Balearic Islands with the national market.

Discussions are underway with companies that operate in the three airports of Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca and are aimed at increasing tourist turnover in the run up to November 15, 2021.

This call aims to improve the air connectivity of the Balearic Islands with the rest of the Spanish market and thus promote tourism, the economy and employment through strategic marketing campaigns. Any airline in particular or jointly may apply to this call if they are grouped in a valid form, such as a temporary union of companies (UTE).

The campaigns are intended to promote existing routes and routes with any of the airports in the Balearic Islands and to promote the creation of new routes but excursions between the islands are excluded from this campaign.

Campaigns by recognised companies that will be supported by this special AETIB funding may have the following formats;

Offline advertising: general press, magazines, radio, television.

Online advertising: banners, blogs, micro-sites.

Outdoor advertising such as taxis, buses and posters.

Social networks: campaigns, raffles, contests.

Public relations: press releases, presentations.

