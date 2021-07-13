Andalucia faces chronic shortage of vaccines next week

The Junta de Andalucia has ruled out closing night clubs for now but has called on the government to ensure the supply of vaccines. No AstraZeneca vaccines are scheduled to arrive next week and less than half the expected number of Pfizer vaccines are available.

Nightclubs in Andalucia are set to remain open as tough night time restrictions are brought in elsewhere in Spain. However, less than half the expected number of vaccines is due to reach the region next week and the Junta has called on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to prioritise their supply.

Elias Bendodo, spokesman for the Junta de Andalucia, said on July 12 that no AstraZeneca vaccines are scheduled to arrive next week and less than half the expected number of Pfizer vaccines are available.

“It is very inopportune now that the light is beginning to be seen at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Dismissing Sanchez’s re-shuffle of the Council of Ministers on Saturday as “aesthetics’, Bendodo said “the first and only priority of the new Sanchez government standing before the EU” should be the procurement of enough vaccines.

AS of July 13, Andalucia has a total of 470,180 doses available, 308,880 doses of Pfizer; 80,500 doses of Moderna and 80,800 doses of Janssen.

Neighbouring Valencia yesterday brought in a series of tough night time restrictions and other measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 including curfews in 32 areas.

President Ximo Puig requested power to impose curfews last week but had to wait until July 12 to be granted legal permission.

The 32 areas affected by the 14-day restrictions: Almassera, Bunol, Puig, Tavernes Blanques, Vilamarxant, Benicasim Alboraya, Benaguasil, Benetússer, Benifaio, l’Eliana, Meliana, Moncada, Picanya, Picassent, Pucol, Requena, Riba-roja de Turia, Sedavi, Silla, Utiel, San Vicente del Raspeig, Alaquas, Aldaia, Burjassot, Catarroja, Quart de Poblet, Xirivella, Gandia, Mislata, Paterna and Valencia.

Valencia’s Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, “It is necessary to adopt these measures aimed at protecting the health of citizens.

“The epidemiological situation is not what we would like and, therefore, the Valencian government has decided to act forcefully to stop the chain of infections,” she added.

The Generalitat will also limit the number of people who can meet at home to 10, and halt the sale of alcohol in shops and supermarkets after 8pm.

