Alicante hands out prizes for the Fogueres de Sant Joan Window Display Competition

Alicante hands out prizes for the 2021 Fogueres de Sant Joan Window Display Competition.

The Councillor for Commerce of the Alicante City Council, Lidia Lopez has handed out prizes and thanked participants for “the high standard of their shop windows, with original designs”.

43 shops participated in the competition and a stunning variety of designs were seen. The first prize in the Fogueres de Sant Joan 2021 Shop Window Competition went to the Orquidea Haus Florist’s Shop. They received a 3000 Euro prize for their efforts. Second place went to Mercería Tere, who were awarded with 2,000 euros.

The counsellor presented both establishments with the prizes and thanked them for “the high level of their shop windows, with original designs, and congratulated them for the festive, original and ingenious decorations”.

The Councillor also commented on the creative and “aesthetic quality of the displays”, and the atmosphere related to the festival of “Les Fogueres de Sant Joan”, which has been recognised when deciding on the winners.

The first prize winners Monica and Marisa Jimenez and Miguel Angel Gomez were extremely pleased to receive their award. They are going to invest the money in the Floristería Orquídea Haus shop. They went for a stunningly original design and their win was well deserved.

Patricia Palau, the manager of Merceria Tere was also grateful for her award. “It has fallen from the sky, and we are going to invest it in making an arrangement on the floor of the haberdashery”, said Palau.

Other businesses were awarded with a 1000 euro prize too.

