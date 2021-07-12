Walk the Salt Train line

THE Generalitat will spend €3 million on converting the Tren Salinero (Salt Train) track into a Via Verde walking route.

The 33-kilometre line once linked Orihuela with Torrevieja whose station closed to passengers in 1970 and to freight trains in 1986 .

Presenting the project last weekend in Algorfa, the Generalitat’s Public Works and Transport department, Arcadi España, said the project responded to a long-standing call from local mayors and members of the public.

“This will bring a great advance in quality of life and sustainable mobility as well as job creation,” España said.

The Via Verde would also help to kickstart tourism in a sustainable manner, he said, pointing out the project’s links with the Generalitat’s Plan Renhace to help the Vega Baja to make progress “in the best possible circumstances.”