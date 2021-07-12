Walk the Salt Train line

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Walk the Salt Train line

THE Generalitat will spend €3 million on converting the Tren Salinero (Salt Train) track into a Via Verde walking route.

The 33-kilometre line once linked Orihuela with Torrevieja whose station closed to passengers in 1970 and to freight trains in 1986 .

Presenting the project last weekend in Algorfa, the Generalitat’s Public Works and Transport department, Arcadi España, said the project responded to a long-standing call from local mayors and members of the public.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“This will bring a great advance in quality of life and sustainable mobility as well as job creation,” España said.

The Via Verde would also help to kickstart tourism in a sustainable manner, he said, pointing out the project’s links with the Generalitat’s Plan Renhace to help the Vega Baja to make progress “in the best possible circumstances.”


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here