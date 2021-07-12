Twitter responds to racist abuse of English players

Twitter said there is “no place” for the racist abuse of English players after their loss to Italy in the EURO 2020 finals on July 11.

“The abhorrent racist abuse directed at England players last night has absolutely no place on Twitter,” a spokesperson said, The Telegraph reported.

“In the past 24 hours, through a combination of machine learning based automation and human review, we have swiftly removed over 1,000 Tweets and permanently suspended a number of accounts for violating our rules – the vast majority of which we detected ourselves proactively using technology.

“We will continue to take action when we identify any Tweets or accounts that violate our policies.

“We have proactively engaged and continue to collaborate with our partners across the football community to identify ways to tackle this issue collectively and will continue to play our part in curbing this unacceptable behaviour – both online and offline,” Twitter added.

