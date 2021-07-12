Tragic death as Granada motorcyclist killed in head-on crash on the N-323A.

Tragically a 29-year-old motorcyclist has died and the 38-year-old female passenger on the bike has been left seriously injured. The accident occurred late on Sunday night, July 11. The motorcyclist had been heading along the N-323A in Granada’s Padul.

As reported the Andalucian 112 emergency services the tragic accident happened at about 22:00 hours. The accident happened when a motorbike and car collided head-on on the N-323A at kilometre 153, as reported Europa press.

The shocking crash was witnessed by several people who alerted the emergency services. Witnesses called the 112 emergency phone line. Emergency services quickly rushed the scene of the accident including the Guardia Civil de Trafico, health services from the Junta de Andalucia, and road maintenance services.

Tragically officials at the scene of the accident confirmed that the 29-year-old man had died due to the accident. The 38-year-old woman received serious injuries in the accident and was evacuated to the Virgen de las Nieves Hospital.

