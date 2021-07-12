Tragedy in Chiclana as man crushed by metal beam

TRAGEDY in Chiclana de la Frontera as a workman is crushed to death by a falling metal beam

A terrible tragedy occurred in the Cadiz municipality of Chiclana de la Frontera this morning, Monday 12, when a workman was crushed to death by a metal beam that fell on top of him.

According to a statement from the 112 emergency services, a call was received at around 8.30am this morning, from several eye-witnesses reporting a terrible accident in the Polígono Pelagatos in Chiclana, at which point 112 mobilised the Cadiz Fire Brigade, the Guardia Civil, a patrol from the Local Police, and the Public Public Health Emergency Company (EPES) 061 ambulance to the location in Cadiz province.

All emergency services arrived promptly at the scene of the accident, but unfortunately, there was nothing they could do to help the man, who had been crushed as the metal beam fell on top of him, and he was confirmed dead at the scene, sending a wave of commotion around the province of Cadiz, and specifically among residents of the town of Chiclana de la Frontera, when the news was reported to them first thing this morning.

There is no more information about the identity of the deceased, or what type of work he was carrying out at the time of the accident, but, reportedly, the Labor Inspection and the Centre for the Prevention of Occupational Risks has been informed of the incident.

Residents of the area will surely recall a similar incident occurring recently in Cadiz municipality of Chipiona, when Pedro Garrido, the former president of Jerez Industrial suffered an accident whilst working in a hotel in Costa Ballena, as reported by elmira.es.

