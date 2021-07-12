Torrevieja youth orchestra summer concert

THE Torrevieja Symphonic Youth Orchestra will be performing on Thursday, July 15 at a free entry concert.

The orchestra´s summer concert will begin at 8 pm at the Real Club Nautico in Torrevieja with free entry until capacity is filled.

The orchestra started out in 2010 under the direction of Jose Francisco Sanchez with a presentation concert at the Palacio de la Musica on July 10.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Shortly after, the youth orchestra were able to attract more musicians to begin developing a repertoire for a symphony orchestra.

In addition, the orchestra collaborated annually with events organized by Fernando Guardiola where poems were enlivened with music for the occasion.

The youth orchestra later expanded its number of members thanks to a meeting held with the “Francisco Casanovas” Professional Conservatory of Torrevieja and its current director Inmabel, which allowed more students to get involved.

Thanks to its expansion, the orchestra has increased its number of members, currently having 34 members in the string section, 25 in the horn section and 5 percussionists.

Most of the musicians are middle-level students from Torrevieja, Orihuela, Cartagena, Murcia, Almoradi, Elda and Elche, while others are finishing their training.

For more information, visit www.jovenorquestrasinfonicadetorrevieja.com.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.