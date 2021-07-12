THE urban transformation of Malaga will begin in 2024. The Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, today, July 12, presented the Malaga Litoral Plan, the great urban transformation project in Malaga whose idea is to turn the capital into a city-region, in the style of the great European and Spanish capitals.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the plan is very ambitious and, as explained by the general coordinator of Infrastructures and Projects of the Consistory, the works could begin in 2024 and should last three years, although as a precaution the deadlines that are established go up to four and five years. This assessment has been made by Otaola with great caution. That, of course, taking into account that the financing is resolved. The work could cost €365 million, which rises to 4€42 million with VAT. The mayor has indicated that the idea is to have public-private collaboration and contributions from the Junta, with whom there is harmony and receptivity, the central government and Europe.

The plan adds 65,000 square meters of pedestrian space and green areas, as the 2.3-kilometre coastline goes underground from the Heredia Pier to the surroundings of the Gran Hotel Miramar. For example, the Paseo de los Curas is buried to expand the Park by 18,000 square meters and thus complete the connection with Pier two of the Port. The City Council commissioned two reports in 2018, one from the engineer José Alba and the other from Salvador Moreno Peralta, an architect, who developed important innovative proposals. Meanwhile, the mayor has reported the announcement of an international ideas competition for the urbanization of the Plaza de la Marina and the Paseo de los Curas area.

