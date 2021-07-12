The jewellery and lifestyle brand Apodemia opens in Malaga

THE jewellery and lifestyle firm Apodemia, founded by Jimena Von Knobloch and Jaime Landeta, announced this Monday, July 12, its opening on Calle Larios in Malaga, which now has a total of 20 stores in Spain. The company, which has recently opened in San Sebastián, Santander and Barcelona, ​​includes this new location in its strategy of “choosing spaces located in the most important commercial arteries of each city”.

The store on Calle Larios 8, which becomes the brand’s fourth opening so far this year. “This opening is very special for us, in Malaga, the city of light, it represents for us the hope that we have in the future, in which we hope to continue growing both in offline and online channels, as we have done until now, “said Jaime Landeta, CEO of Apodemia, as reported by La Opinion de Malaga.

The Apodemia spaces, which are inspired by nature and fragrance, are characterized by the organoleptic concept, a design that creates “evocative experiences for all the senses” and contributes to creating “a moment of disconnection and well-being”. Landeta explains, “We conceive our stores as the place you go when you need inspiration, a place that encourages your creativity and where you live unique experiences. We want customers to immerse themselves in our Apodemia universe through all the senses and that each visit is unique”.

The designs of the new stores are designed so that the lifestyle concept is more present within them as jewellery coexists with candles, accessories and accessories for babies. Although the jewellery collection gave rise to the firm, Apodemia expands its merchandise to other areas of life with its range of watches with interchangeable straps, with decoration and home products and with the stationery collection, which explores the world of accessories and stationery.