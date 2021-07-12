The eyes have it in Elche

Linda Hall
GRAFFITI EYES: One has been added to the Cruz de Los Caidos monument in Elche Photo credit: teleelx

GRAFFITI eyes continue to appear on buildings, monuments and street benches Elche.

There are now more than 30 in the city centre and the Policia Local are trying to track down the author or authors of the scrawled eyes with three long eyelashes with, occasionally but not always, a letter or symbol below it.

Elche’s Policia Local force includes a graffiti expert who has ruled out taggers who have been arrested in the past.  Nor have investigators received reports of graffiti eyes in other towns or cities, Public Safety councillor Ramon Abad revealed.

Once located, whoever is responsible will face criminal charges and a fine of up to €750 for each of the eyes.

The exact amount will depend on how much it costs to remove the graffiti, as eliminating the scrawls requires specific treatment and in some cases damaged surfaces must be repaired.


