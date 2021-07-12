Spain to lead on sustainable fisheries in the Mediterranean

Spain is committed to sustainable fisheries in the Mediterranean and has pledged to lead the way in securing fish stocks for the future.

The Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, told the UN that Spain is at the forefront of sustainable fisheries and is committed to the organisation’s 2030 Strategy of the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean.

Speaking at a high-level meeting involving 16 fisheries ministers and nine representatives from countries of the Mediterranean basin and the Red Sea, Planas said, “Spain is renewing its commitment to fisheries sustainability with its support for the 2030 Strategy of the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean”.

“That is why the sustainability of resources and the marine environment is a priority for the Government of Spain and, consequently, our country will exercise responsible leadership in sustainable fisheries in the Mediterranean,” he added on July 9.

Data from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Office report on “The State of Mediterranean and Black Sea Fisheries”, December 2020, shows for the first time in several decades, “positive trends in the state of the region’s fisheries resources.”

“It is proof that when we have scientific knowledge, when we manage it properly and, above all, when we have the collaboration of the sector, we obtain interesting advances in the conservation of our seas,” Planas said.

The 2030 Strategy now seeks to consolidate this trend through actions related to the profitability of fisheries, improving employment conditions, promoting sustainable aquaculture, collaboration and combating illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

