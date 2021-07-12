Sierra Nevada resort has new Summer season activities available

SIERRA NEVADA resort has a whole range of Summer season activities available for outdoor enthusiasts
The Sierra Nevada ski and mountain resort is already up and running, in a stunning picturesque mountain setting where outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy a variety of nature programs featuring mountain routes and Summer activities for all levels, in a campaign that will run this year until August 29.
Summer camps for children and teenagers, which were cancelled last summer due to the pandemic, have returned in 2021 with language, nature, and sports activities, with a high degree of acceptance.
Two of the most emblematic sports competitions in Sierra Nevada have already been staged: the Cicloturista al Veleta on June 27, and the Vertical Kilometer, on July 4, as reported by granadadigital.es.