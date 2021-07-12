Sierra Nevada resort has new Summer season activities available

SIERRA NEVADA resort has a whole range of Summer season activities available for outdoor enthusiasts



The Sierra Nevada ski and mountain resort is already up and running, in a stunning picturesque mountain setting where outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy a variety of nature programs featuring mountain routes and Summer activities for all levels, in a campaign that will run this year until August 29.

‘Breathe mountain’ is the slogan for the summer of 2021 in the Sierra Nevada resort, which will feature the opening of two ski lifts – Borreguiles gondola and Veleta chairlift – a heated swimming pool at the Montebajo sports club, and the Mirlo Blanco activity park, as well as a wide offer of accommodation and catering.

Sierra Nevada, together with collaborating active tourism companies, has designed a program of mountain routes with a total of 23 different offers, ranging from day trips with the use of ski lifts, accessible for the whole family – such as trails to the lagoons and emblematic summits – to more demanding mountaineering challenges, with routes lasting between two and four days, including the trekking of the 3 colossi, or the Integral de los Tresmiles.

Alternatively, mountain lovers can enjoy the traditional Snow Fusion Routes, which are especially attractive in early summer.

One of the novelties of this Summer in the Sierra Nevada will undoubtedly be the electric bicycle (e-bike) routes, to get to know the surroundings of the resort through the use of authorised routes.

Summer camps for children and teenagers, which were cancelled last summer due to the pandemic, have returned in 2021 with language, nature, and sports activities, with a high degree of acceptance.

Two of the most emblematic sports competitions in Sierra Nevada have already been staged: the Cicloturista al Veleta on June 27, and the Vertical Kilometer, on July 4, as reported by granadadigital.es.

