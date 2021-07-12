NOW that the state of alarm is ended Santanyi Council has added new elements to the skate park as part of a long term plan.

Since becoming mayor of Santanyi in 2019, Maria Pons set the goal of improving sports facilities, especially those located in public parks.

Now the Council has spent €18,000 on renovating, expanding and improving the skate park in the municipality which is situated near to the IES Santanyi.

AS well as keeping fixtures that were already in place, two one-metre-high mini-ramps, a 90-degree quarter-turn vault, a rail, a box and a bench have been installed, all of which are adapted and fully protected for skaters to use.

Before any of the work was commissioned, representatives of the Department of Youth spoke to regular users to find out what new elements they wanted to see in the park and to work out the best and most economic way to fit them in.

“I am very happy because we have finally been able to meet a demand from the young people of our town, who have been asking us for improvements in this area for a season. New elements have been placed and what we already had has been rearranged, always taking into account the opinion of the users” said Mayor Pons during a visit to the new park.

