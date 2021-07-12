Ryanair announces 2,000 new pilot jobs in the next three years

Ryanair has announced a recruitment drive for 2,000 new pilots to crew aircraft deliveries over the next three years as the airline recovers and rebuilds from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As we take delivery of more than 210 Boeing 737-8200 gamechanger aircraft, Ryanair will recruit 2,000 plus pilots over the next three years to fill positions created by this growth,” said Ryanair’s People Director Darrell Hughes on July 12.

“This is great news for experienced and aspiring pilots but also for our own pilots who will enjoy fast tracked promotions. Throughout the pandemic, Ryanair has worked closely with our people to save jobs and we are delighted to start planning for a return to growth over the coming years as we recover from the Covid-19 crisis and grow to 200 million guests by financial year 2024,” he added.

Ryanair’s Boeing 737-8200 Gamechanger aircraft, which help Ryanair lower costs, cut fuel consumption and lower noise and CO2 emissions.

“This investment in new aircraft arriving through the recovery phase of the Covid-19 Pandemic deepens Ryanair’s environmental commitment as Europe’s greenest, cleanest major airline and also creates these exciting opportunities for experienced and aspiring pilots to secure the best pilot jobs in aviation,” the budget airline added in a statement.

Candidates interested in these opportunities should visit careers.ryanair.com/pilots for further information.

