Orihuela is gearing up to raise funds for cancer charities with Rock Against Cancer, a music festival hosting a series of popular acts.

Taking place on Friday, July 16 from 3 pm, the Rock Against Cancer festival will be at The Emerald Isle on Orihuela Costa.

Acts will include Aces High, Alex Tipping, Nikki G, Leroy Morales, Stevie Spit, Lucinda O´Connell, Bella Luna, and Carla Stone.

Alongside the music acts will be a raffle and auction.

The focus of Rock Against Cancer is to raise money and awareness for the fight against cancer, research and prevention through entertainment, events, concerts and other activities.

Founded in 2009, this annual music event dedicated to raising funds and awareness about Cancer, with a special focus on helping local people and individual sufferers.

Its first event was organised by Monroe’s Rock Cafe Pub owners Neil and Nigel Wyatt, Torrevieja’s oldest Theme Pub, to celebrate their 20th Anniversary.

Nigel and Neil then teamed up with the Torrevieja Town Hall and joined forces with those who had been involved in producing Torrevieja’s International Charity Benefit Concerts in 2004 thru 2006. This combination helped to create what is now the largest International Charity Music event in the area.

The popularity of Rock Against Cancer has resulted in its expansion, with events including on Oriheula Costa now taking place.

