Ring for help

SANTA POLA’S La Ermita and Bancal de l’Arena beaches have a lifesaving service this summer.

Red Cross lifeguards are now on duty there although the town hall has also come up with a solution for beaches with no service.

This is an SOS panel where help can be summoned in an emergency by pressing a button.

Nevertheless, the Red Cross organisation, which provides Santa Pola’s lifesaving service, asked members of the public to use this facility only when really necessary.

“Many beachgoers do not understand the purpose of these panels and we have received several calls asking for general information about the beaches,” a spokesman said.