Red weather alerts for Murcia, Valencia and Alicante as 44 degrees is expected

Red weather alerts have been issued for Murcia, Valencia and Alicante as the heat is expected to soar to up to 44 degrees Celsius.

Murcia, Valencia and Alicante have been placed under red warnings for extreme risk on Monday, July 12, as the astonishing heat heads to the east. Maximum temperatures are predicted to hit between 42 and 44 degrees according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Red weather alerts show that an area has been placed under extreme risk due to unusual weather. This weather can have exceptional intensity and means that Aemet considers the population to be at risk.

Orange alerts are somewhat less worrying but they still mean that there is a significant risk due to the weather. The population is still considered to be in some danger.

Many shops have decided to shut today to help keep their staff safe and avoid encouraging people to head outdoors to shop when it is safer to stay inside due to the extreme weather.

A red warning has been issued for Murcia’s Vega del Segura. Temperatures here have been predicted to hit a staggering 44 degrees. 43 degrees is expected in the Guadalentin valley, Lorca and Aguilas, and these areas are under an orange warning. According to Aemet, as reported 20 minutes, the Eastern half of the region is predicted to have the highest temperatures.

Red alerts have been activated in Alicante and Valencia and they can expect temperatures to vary between 42 and 43 degrees at the coast. Northern areas and inland will see temperatures that are slightly lower. These areas are predicted to see temperatures between 40 and 41 degrees and an orange alert has been issued.

