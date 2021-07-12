Prince William ‘sickened’ by ‘totally unacceptable’ racist abuse after Euro 2020 Final. England’s Saka, Rashford and Sancho have been subjected to racial abuse on social media after England’s defeat to Italy.

Prince William hit back at the racists who took to social media after the final. William is “sickened” by the people who have attacked Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho after missing their penalties at the Euro 2020 final.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge is the president of the FA, and he took to Twitter to condemn the racial abuse. “I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match,” said William.

“It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.

“It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W.”

Social media sadly saw many racist comments after the final. The Met police are set to launch an investigation into the matter. “We are aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the Euro 2020 final”, said the force.

“This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated.”

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary also took to Twitter to show her disgust at the comments.

“I’m disgusted that England players who have given so much for our country this summer have been subject to vile racist abuse on social media”, tweeted Patel.

“It has no place in our country and I back the police to hold those responsible accountable.”

