Orihuela fights back

ORIHUELA city council continues its standoff with Elche over the origins and birthplace of Arroz y Costra.

This is the Orihuela version of paella-type rice with a crust of beaten egg whose recipe first appeared in the 13th century.

Meanwhile Elche, which claims authorship in the 16th century, has applied to the Generalitat’s Culture department to designate Arroz con Costra as an Asset of Intangible Cultural Interest.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The dishes are practically identical apart from the slight variation in the name, but Orihuela has now published details of the legitimacy and authenticity of its version in Orihuela, Cuna de Arroz y Costra, the latest edition of Capitulos de Nuestra Historia (Chapters in Our History) by Antonio Luis Galiano Perez, the city’s official chronicler.