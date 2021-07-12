Orange weather warning extended to Monday for the the Costa-del-sol, Guadalhorce and Axarquía in the province of Malaga.

An orange weather warning has been issued by AEMET for today, Monday, July 12, as the terral- high pressure hot and dry wind, is forecast to cause temperatures to rise again.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has updated its forecasts and has activated the orange warning for regions of the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce and Axarquía.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The orange warning will remain active from 12:00 to 22:00 as maximums of 41 degrees are expected to be reached in these regions of Malaga especially between those times, with minimums of around 25 degrees expected in many areas.

In it’s forecast, AEMET said that the week will start with slightly cloudy or clear skies and cloudy intervals on the coast during the early morning. Haze may appear early in the day, and temperatures will continue to rise on the coast and the Guadalhorce. The winds will blow from the western mediteranean and will be more intense in the afternoon, causing coastal areas and the Guadalhorce to warm up even more.

“We will really feel heat wave in Malaga from Monday with the arrival of the Terral,” said José María Sánchez-Laulhé, director of the meteorological center of Málaga.

During this Sunday, in the province of Malaga, the orange warning for high temperatures in the regions of Antequera and Ronda were already active. In fact, Antequera registered a maximum temperature at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday of 36.8 degrees, Ronda did the same at 15:00 with 35.8 degrees registered.

Sánchez-Laulhé assured that it is usual for the terral to be present for several days between the months of July and August. “Despite being extraordinary, in the framework of the summer it is logical for that to happen,” said the expert. However, he also said that special precautions should be taken on Monday.

This new heatwave is due to a gradual entry of extremely hot air from Africa, which will move north, but will be felt especially in the south of the peninsula- the Costa-del-Sol.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.