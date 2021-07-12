News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Choppers out THE Valencian Community’s emergency rescue helicopters were called out 88 times between January and the end of June, 20 fewer than in 2020. Seventy per cent of the emergencies occurred in Alicante province where helicopters were needed on 61 occasions in mountainous or inaccessible locations inland and on the coast.

Wider road ANOTHER section reopened on the Santa Pola- Elche CV-865 road where work to widen the road has been ongoing for some time. A 1.5-kilometre segment in the Valverde district now has two lanes in each direction, easing journeys between the coast and city and helping to prevent former traffic hold-ups.

Quite normal TORREVIEJA experienced a mild 1.6 earthquake eight kilometres below the surface last Sunday morning, the area’s third in just over 24 hours, following those of Montesinos and Benejuzar. Torrevieja’s Public Safety and Emergencies councillor afterwards stressed that tremors were “totally normal” in a zone with high seismic activity.

Late claim A MURCIA man, claiming to represent the heirs of the Teatro Circo’s former owners, insisted that the plaza in front of the Orihuela building belongs to them. He maintains that when city hall bought the theatre in 1988, it failed to include the plaza in the purchase agreement.

No backing THE Ciudadanos party, which shores up the Partido Popular’s majority at Orihuela city hall, will vote against the 2021 Budget, spokesman Jose Aix announced. It did not back plans to spend 2021’s surplus on outlying Sierra de San Miguel districts, excluding other parts of the city, Aix said.

Too warm TORREVIEJA town hall is spending €102,000 on a directly-awarded contract to replace air-conditioning at the Municipal Leisure Centre where mass vaccinations are administered. This was necessary after a Public Health report alerted to temperatures of more than 26 degrees at the centre, maintained Public Safety councillor Federico Alarcon.

Break-ups IN the 40 years since Spain passed its Divorce Bill in 1981, General Council of the Judiciary statistics revealed that 3,663,284 marriages have been dissolved via the law. During this same 40-year period, 424,496 couples were divorced in the Valencian Community, with Alicante province accounting for 186,000.

Doggy paddle SANTA POLA’S Cala dels Gossets was named Europe’s most dog-friendly beach in a 2018 poll by Travelguau, a website for tourists wishing to travel with their dogs. Some visitors are nevertheless taken by surprise, unaware that to use the beach they must produce their microchipped pet’s papers with vaccination details.