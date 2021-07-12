Nerja leads the way on hotel occupancy

NERJA is the area of the Costa del Sol with most hotel bookings this summer, it has emerged.

According to the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs (Aehcos), hotels in Nerja will reach an occupancy rate of 72 per cent in August.

Nearby Axarquia towns of Frigiliana and Torrox will also see occupancy of more than 63 per cent.

Jose Luque, the head of Aehcos, said it was: “an improvement in the evolution of reservations and an increase in demand for the Costa del Sol, which we hope may rebound even more in the near future, in order to at least offset the losses caused by the restrictions of countries like the United Kingdom during the last months.”

The move by the UK government to allow vaccinated nationals to fly back without quarantine from amber list countries, including Spain, has reportedly sparked an increase in bookings on the Costa del Sol.

Nerja, one of the Costa del Sol´s most popular tourism destinations, is now set to have the highest hotel occupancy rates following an increase in travellers to the area.

Meanwhile, occupancy in August now stands at 62.03 per cent across the Costa del Sol.

