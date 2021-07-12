Nerja health centre takes further step forward

NERJA Council has agreed a plan with the Andalucian Health Service to begin work on the town´s new health centre.

The plan was announced by Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, who said that the plan set out who would finance the health centre as well as the equipment to be used in the centre.

Mayor Armijo said: “This new health centre has been long-requested in our municipality and was never attended to by previous autonomous governments.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The plan sets out that the Andalucian Health Service will pay for the building of the health centre, as well its equipment. Meanwhile, Nerja Council will carry out the works to urbanise the plot of land the centre will be on in Nerja.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.