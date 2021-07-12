Mercadona launches refreshing new drink for the summer

Alex Glenn
Mercadona launches refreshing new drink for the summer as temperatures soar across Spain.

Many areas in Spain have seen amber and even red weather alerts issued in the last day or so, and everyone is feeling the heat. Summer temperatures are extremely high at the moment and it is important for everyone to drink plenty of fluids and ensure that they are well hydrated. Many people soon get bored of drinking plain water though and look for something with more flavour.

As reported 20 minutes, the most consumed drink on earth is Tea. Tea is known for its many healthy properties. Not only does it protect the immune system, it is an antioxidant and also a diuretic. Mercadona have set out to produce a stunning new drink for the summer which combines tea in a refreshing new flavour.

Mercadona is the leading supermarket brand in Spain and their new product is a mango and pineapple flavour tea-based drink. A 1.5 litre bottle comes in at only 0.80 cents too.

Mercadona is a Spanish company and is based in Valencia’s Tabernes Blanques. The company first originated in Valencia’s Puebla de Farnals.

Mercadona have a fantastic number of stores throughout all the Spanish provinces and supply a stunning variety of food, perfumery and accessories. The company is known throughout Spain for both its own brands, and for supplying other commercial brands too.


