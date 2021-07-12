Manilva scrubland fire sees more than 300 evacuated

By
Chris King
-
0
Manilva scrubland fire sees more than 300 evacuated
Manilva scrubland fire sees more than 300 evacuated. image: junta de andalucia

MANILVA scrubland fire adjacent to a residential urbanisation and a hotel, sees more than 300 people evacuated

According to the 112 emergency services, more than three hundred people have been evacuated this afternoon, Monday 12, as a precautionary measure, after a fire broke out in the Malaga municipality of Manilva, on the Costa de Sol.

In a statement, 112 reported receiving around 40 calls from alarmed residents of the area at around 6.25pm, informing them of a fire that had just broken out in scrublands in the vicinity of the El Indiano stream, at which point they mobilised the Fire Brigade, Infoca, the Guardia Civil, patrols from the Local Police, the Public Health Emergencies Company EPES 061 ambulance, and Manilva’s civil protection unit, to the location of the fire.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Once the emergency services arrived at the scene, because the fire was near to residential properties, the residents of the area were evacuated for their own safety, until the fire could be dealt with, a process that saw around 30 people from 15 homes in an adjoining urbanisation, along with 300 guests from a hotel, all asked to leave the area, to a safe distance, as a preventitive measure.

Some of the evacuated residents had already been affected by the smoke, but there were no serious injuries reported by the health crews on the scene.

Once the Manilva scrubland fire had been extinguished by the firefighters, as reported by the mayor of Manilva, after a technical appraisal of the affected properties had been carried out, residents – with the exception of two, whose home was damaged and who have had to be temporarily relocated by local council – were allowed to return to their homes, and the guests went back to their hotel, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here