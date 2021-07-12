MAN sentenced in Sevilla for trying to kill his wife by burning their house. The Fourth Section of the Provincial Court of Sevilla has sentenced the man accused of trying to kill his wife by setting fire to the house with her inside in Castilleja de la Cuesta in January 2020 to three years and six months in prison.

The Prosecutor’s Office has lowered the initial request from seven years to three years and six months and has withdrawn the request for seven years of psychiatric detention, considering that the action of the accused was the result of the mixture of medicines and alcohol at that particular moment “and not from a mental disorder,” said the prosecutor, Emilio de Llera.

As reported by Diario de Sevilla, the defendant Cristobal MB has been sentenced to three years and six months for a crime of arson with attempted murder with the aggravating circumstance of kinship, the mitigation of reparation of the damage and the incomplete defence for anomaly or disturbance. The convicted person, in addition, will have to compensate the victim with €4,500, which has already been consigned in the court’s account.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The events occurred around 4:30 p.m. on January 8, 2020, when the defendant arrived home after having been “drinking a few beers with his friends, which he had mixed with a higher dose of his usual sleeping medication. “and when he got to the room where his wife, with whom he had been married for 44 years, was,” without saying a word, “he poured a solvent liquid on the tablecloth and set it on fire with a lighter. “In the face of the victim’s cries for help through the window,” a neighbour went up to the room and found the man “holding the doorknob, managing to push it away” so that he could “finally” get the woman out of the room.

The victim, despite the “serious danger” to her life, “suffered only gas poisoning and an anxiety attack, burning part of her hair and clothes she was wearing.” The house, owned by the couple, was burned on its upper floor. The man had to remain hospitalized until January 13 and remained in a provisional prison until April 4.