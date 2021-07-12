MALAGA’S Covid incidence rate shoots up as youth infections increase. Malaga continues to lead the ranking of Andalucian provinces with the highest incidence rate of Covid-19. The latest update from the Ministry of Health reflects an alarming increase in the incidence rate accumulated at 14 days in the province. With 90.6 points more than last Friday, July 9, the rate stands at 442.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is why it continues to be at extreme risk of virus transmission.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the province has notified 1,281 new cases in the last 48 hours, thus increasing the difference that separates it from the rest of Andalusian provinces, which show less alarming data. During this weekend, Cadiz has reported 485 infections; Sevilla with 338 new cases; Granada with 337 positives; Cordoba with 231 cases; Jaen 203 new infections; Huelva with 151 and, finally, Almeria with 143 cases.

The youngest among the population continues to be the one with the highest number of infections. In the last two weeks, the positives in this age cohort in Malaga between 15 and 29 years amounted to 3,667. This continues to lead the infections in the province, with an incidence rate that shoots up to 1,384.89 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, in the last 14 days.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Malaga capital is also moving away from the objective of getting out of the extreme transmission risk in which it finds itself today. With 86.3 points more than last Friday, July 9, the incidence rate in the capital is 444.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. By health districts, the Costa del Sol registers a rate of 600.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. With 427.1 cases, it is followed by Malaga. The Guadalhorce Valley, for its part, is the third district with the highest incidence rate, with 383 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. It is followed by Serrania, with 263.6 cases; Axarquia with 243.3 cases and, finally, La Vega, with 153.3 cases.