IN order to ensure that its heritage is safeguarded, local association protects Iron Age settlement in Na Nova Mallorca.

From June 28 until July 9, a team of archaeologists ands volunteers has been working on the Iron Age Talayot at Na Nova.

Talayots are raised watch towers found in both Menorca and Mallorca and central to small pockets of human habitation.

This particular settlement was declared a Site of Cultural Interest by Decree 2563/1966 and, therefore, is protected by the Law of Historical Heritage of the Balearic Islands of 1998 but sits on private land and access is afforded by the owner.

The main work undertaken at the site is managed by Lausa a not-for-profit association dedicated to promoting culture and is based in Santanyi.

Work concentrated on clearing the area of rubble and exposing some buried walls whilst checking that tree roots were not damaging any of the remaining structure.

By the end of the 10 days of work, the internal flooring inside the talayot has been cleaned although the elevation of the chamber was not lowered much further.

It has also been possible to move an olive grove that had impregnated several blocks of the facing which have been moved to clean the wall and then returned to its original position following the intervention.

This is the third year running that Lausa has arranged for a team to spend time on the site ensuring that it is not deteriorating and it was first noted in 1924 when it was recorded that two such sites existed but one has now disappeared.

It wasn’t until 1969 that a plan of the settlement was produced and Lausa became involved in the general protection of the area less than 10 years ago.

