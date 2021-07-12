Jet2 and TUI ramp up flights to Europe from the new Terminal Two extension at Manchester airport as the first passengers will use the new facility on Wednesday, July 14.

Jet2 and TUI flights will operate from the new facility initially, with others expected to follow in the weeks ahead as the UK government’s policy for double-vaccinated passengers comes into play from July 19.

The extended terminal was part of a £1 billion transformation of the airport that was due to open last summer but was indefinitely delayed after the pandemic halted international travel.

Owner Manchester Airports Group has agreed on a staggered introduction of the terminal with its airline partners. This will see Jet2 starting from July 14, with just three flights on the first day – to Spain’s Menorca, Ibiza and Palma – always popular destinations for British holidaymakers.

TUI will operate flights from the terminal from the following day, with services to a range of destinations including green-listed Malta and Madeira. Singapore Airlines will move over on July 17.

Further announcements about new flights from Terminal 2 will follow over the coming weeks with the government set to update its red, amber and green lists on July 15 coupled with the amber list exemption for double vaccinated passengers from July 19.

“After a long wait, we are delighted to confirm the first passengers will be able to enjoy our new Terminal Two this week. It is a proud milestone for our airport as we begin to emerge from the restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 crisis, and an important moment in our 83-year history.

“This project was always about offering the modern airport experience that families and businesses across the north deserve as they travel through their international gateway to the world, and our new terminal certainly delivers on that goal.

“The impact of the pandemic on the travel industry means we are not able to immediately welcome as many customers and airlines into this fantastic new facility as we would have hoped.

“As government restrictions continue to be eased, and travel to more destinations is opened-up in the weeks ahead, we will be making further announcements about the carriers and retailers operating from T2,” said Manchester airport managing director Karen Smart.

Once bags are dropped off at the expanded terminal, passengers will head into the new security area, which has 10, 29-metre long lanes. They introduce the latest technology, allowing passengers to flow through as quickly as possible.

The new departure lounge features a massive 81 square metre digital screen to provide interactive content and information to passengers.

A range of new shops, bars, cafes and restaurants will initially feature, including Pret-a-Manger, Costa Coffee, KFC, The Amber Alehouse and The Bridgewater Exchange by Joseph Holt – two airport operated lounges will also open.

Arriving passengers will go through a new immigration hall four times larger than the current space. A new baggage reclaims area will also open, with three of eight new baggage belts in operation.

