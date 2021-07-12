Granada records the highest weekend temperature in Andalucia, reaching 43.3 degrees celcius at the airport on Sunday afternoon



Andalucia suffered a heatwave this last weekend with hot air coming from the Sahara, sending the thermometers in Granada, Cordoba, and Sevilla above 40 degrees celcius, according to data on the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet website), after they had already warned of a scorching weekend.

Recording Andalucia’s highest temperature of the weekend was Granada airport, where the mercury reached 42.2 degrees Celsius at 15.20pm on Sunday afternoon, going even higher at 16.30pm, when it peaked at 43.3 degrees.

As Granada records the highest temperature, no far behind it was the municipality of Hinojosa del Duque in Cordoba province, where 42.0 degrees was recorded at 3.40pm on Sunday afternoon, followed by Valsequillo, another Cordoban municipality, where it hit 41.5 degrees at 4.10pm on Sunday, while Aemet’s website also shows Baza in the Granada province recording 41.4 degrees at 14.20pm on Sunday.

Saturday was not far behind, as Moron de la Frontera in Sevilla hit the 43.2 degrees mark, the highest in Andalucia for Saturday, with Fuentes de Andalucia, also in Sevilla province showing a temperature of 43 degrees, followed by Granada airport on 42.8, the Huelva municipality of El Granado with 42.7, and Montoro in Cordoba showing 42 degrees.

Aemet has warned that temperatures will remain quite high throughout Monday, but the intensity of the heatwave seen over the weekend will decrease slightly in the provinces of Cadiz, Jerez, Cordoba, Granada, Huelva, Jaen, and Sevilla, but an orange alert has been put in place for Malaga and Almería, which could register temperatures of up to 43 degrees Celsius once again.

