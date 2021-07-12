Gang of scammers operating in Granada gambling hall investigated by police

GANG of scammers operating in a Granada gambling hall are being investigated by the National Police
National Police officers, in ‘Operation Monaco’, have carried out an investigation against an alleged criminal group dedicated to manipulating electronic roulettes in gambling halls, and investigators estimate that in one night, the gang would have illegally earned €56.500.
Three of the alleged members of this organization were already arrested a few months ago in Madrid, charged with operating scams in up to 19 establishments, where they would have swindled around €60,000.
This recent investigation was launched after a complaint from the owner of a gambling establishment located in the centre of Granada, and during their investigation they discovered the modus operandi used was a radio frequency identification card that could alter the normal operation of two roulette-type gaming machines, causing them a financial loss of €56,500.
According to the data formulated during the investigation, the card with the highest level of access would have been used only for the creation of the lower card, the latter being the one used for the scam, so that, in case of being discovered, the main card could continue to be used in other machines, as reported by granadadigital.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.