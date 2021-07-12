ENGLAND captain Harry Kane takes to Twitter to condemn the vile online racist abuse of three of England’s players



England captain, Harry Kane, has sent his own personal online message to the disgraceful trolls who posted racist abuse on social media yesterday, aimed at the three players who missed penalties in last night’s Euro 2020 final.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka were all victims of vile abuse also immediately after the match had ended, and Kane made his response to the offending users, as he posted on his Twitter account, “Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up and take a pen when the stakes were high”.

He continued, “They deserve support and backing, not the vile racist abuse they’ve had since last night. If you abuse anyone on social media you’re not an England fan and we don’t want you.

All three young players were visibly upset on the pitch after their penalty misses made Italy the European champions, with manager Gareth Southgate voicing his feelings this morning about the online abuse, as he said, “I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have had to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable”.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, who had attended the final was also vociferous about the abuse, “I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable”.

Twitter claimed to have removed around 1,000 racist tweets, and suspended accounts, while a spokesman for Facebook, who also own Instagram, is reported as saying, “No one thing will fix this challenge overnight, but we’re committed to keeping our community safe from abuse”.

Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary was very critical of the tech media giants, as he commented, “I share the anger at appalling racist abuse of our heroic players. Social media companies need to up their game in addressing it, and, if they fail to, our new Online Safety Bill will hold them to account with fines of up to 10 per cent of global revenue”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

