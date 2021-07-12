Covid transmission soars in Spain with an incidence rate of 800 for the under- 30’s.

The average incidence rate in Spain has risen to 368 cases over 14 days, according to the director of the Coordination Center. The rise of the Delta variant – originally from India – is causing concern due to its high transmissibility, with the incidence rate soaring among the younger population.

Director of the Coordination Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, explained that in the case of those not vaccinated and under the age of 30 the incidence rate now sits at 800 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The evolution of the pandemic is again ascending and the forecast is that in a “couple of days it will exceed 400 cases,” said Simón, who believes that the incidence is close to reaching the maximum transmission peak but has not been able to specify a date.

Simón said that the increase in infections is due, in addition to non-vaccination, to the fact that contagion prevention measures are not being observed as they were before most of the restrictions were lifted.

The director revealed that occupations in the ICU’s rose by one point since last Friday to 7.8 %, while hospital admissions have risen by 3%, compared to 2.6% three days ago- in the last seven days, there have been 32 deaths reported.

The Government of Catalonia is expected to approve between this Monday and Tuesday new measures to stop the explosion of COVID infections in the Catalan community in the face of growing hospital pressure while asking citizens not to relax self-protection measures and that quarantines and quarantines are complied with.

