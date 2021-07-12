Palencia resident convicted for rejoicing on social media over the death of a Guardia Civil Officer.

A resident of Palencia’s Guardo has been convicted after they made comments on social media which rejoiced over the tragic death of the Guardia Civil officer. The Guardia Civil officer was from Oviedo, and had tragically been run over while carrying out their duties.

According to the Independent Guardia Civil association, the authorities have decided that the person will have to pay a fine of around €1,440. The association had reported the matter, as reported 20 Minutos.

The association explained that the sentence was issued by the Court of Instruction and First Instance number one of Cervera de Pisuerga in Palencia. They considered that it qualified as a crime of serious insult to the Guardia Civil. The court has decided to impose a fine of eight months’ worth of fines, at a rate of €6 each day. This means that the fine totals over €1,400.

Sadly, this is not the only issue that has occurred with social media. Independents of the Guardia Civil (IGC) warned on February 4 that they had filed several complaints against social media users. This includes users of Facebook.

Unfortunately, many hateful comments have been posted on social media and this included people rejoicing at the death of the Guardia Civil officer from Oviedo who tragically died on duty.

