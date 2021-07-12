Conil de la Frontera insists on masks and requests a curfew

Conil de la Frontera narrowly avoided a perimeter closure last week, now the Council insists that masks be worn in the historic town centre and has requested permission to enact a curfew.

The mayor of Conil de la Frontera, Juan Manuel Bermudez, has called on residents and visitors to wear masks in the town centre as a distance of 1.5 metres between people cannot be guaranteed.

The town’s population has grown from 22,000 to 70,000 in recent weeks due to the high number of domestic tourists who visit the popular seaside town and Bermudez said “it is impossible” to maintain social distancing.

Bermudez is also seeking permission to impose a curfew.

“We understand that at certain hours of the morning it is important that there are no people on the street to avoid certain situations and I want to ask young people that it is where the greatest number of infections is occurring, that they be responsible and that they relate to their group of friends,” he said.

“I ask you to avoid meetings and to wear masks if we are indoors, because the new variant of the virus that we have is even more contagious. I ask you to make that effort for the health of all and that effort has to translate into a decrease in the number of infected Conilenos.

“It is the best way to reverse the image that the media has given of our people, which, without a doubt, is a safe town and where we try to carry out all the hygienic-sanitary measures. I am sure that we are going to achieve it,” he added on July 12.

On July 7, Conil de la Frontera avoided having its perimeter closed despite having one of the highest rates of Covid infections in Andalucia.

Businesses had feared the Junta de Andalucia would impose a strict “catastrophic” closure on the municipality as its Covid rates rose above more than 1,000 per 100,000 of the population.

As of Friday July 9, the Covid incident rate stood at 1,295 per 100,000, reported ABC.

