Catalonia registers an ‘unprecedented explosion’ of covid infections

Catalonia in Spain has registered an unprecedented explosion of covid infections- the highest in Europe.

Catalonia’s covid outbreak is unprecedented in all of Europe. Researcher Daniel Prieto-Alhambra warned this Monday, July 12, in a radio interview on El matí de Catalunya Ràdio that “the speed of contagion in Catalonia has not been seen even in the United Kingdom”.

Hospitalised people and ICU admissions due to covid continue to increase in a fifth runaway wave in Catalonia pending new restrictions.

Just in the last 24 hours, 104 more have been admitted to hospitals in the region, the total now reaching 980. There are also 22 more critically ill patients in ICU’s compared to the number 24 hours ago, which totalled 182.

The Ministry of Health said that 503 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by PCR or TA in the last 24 hours, putting the total since the start of the pandemic at 721,693.

There have been no new deaths reported over the last 24 hours- the total since the start of the pandemic remains at 22,283. The cumulative incidence over 14 days goes from 753.91 to 848.17 ( a very high rate), with 18.13% of the tests in the last week yielding positive results.

Spain is experiencing a double pandemic situation: vaccination is progressing at a good pace, however, the coronavirus is spreading even faster among young people as witnessed by the macro-outbreak bought on by thousands of young post-exam celebrating party revellers in Mallorca.

Immunisation and a brake on de-escalation are the solutions proposed by the authorities in the face of a key summer for economic recovery.

Of course, this fifth wave has a completely different profile. While the cumulative incidence continues to run wild (316.17 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the last 14 days in all of Spain), especially among young people (1,047.28 for the group aged 20 to 29 years), only six deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

