Casablanca beach remodelling work completed in Marbella

Casablanca beach remodelling work completed in the western part of Marbella’s town centre.

Casablanca beach is located between the Las Cañas and Marbellamar urbanisations in the western part of Marbella town centre, and the town hall has now completed the modernisation works of the beach.

The councillor for Works, Diego Lopez visited the important residential area that has now been modernised. “This work has improved the basic infrastructure of an important residential area and enhanced its value with the modernisation of the sewage network”, said Lopez.

He added that: “We have responded to the requests made to us by the residents, offering a solution to the problems they had been experiencing for some time during the rainy season”.

A lot of work has been done in the area including repairing the rainwater collector which will allow water to drain away easily without any flooding or puddles. The carriageway has been widened too, with the aim of improving safety for locals and tourists alike.

“The aesthetics of the access has been completely transformed with the replacement of the old cypress screen with a row of more than twenty sturdy palm trees and 1,300 bushes, which are more in keeping with the surroundings and enhance the beauty of the avenue”, said Lopez.

Lighting in the area has also been improved to increase safety at night. The work has also been carried out in time for the summer season to avoid inconveniencing local residents when more people head to the area.

“In total, the works have been carried out over an area of more than 3,300 square metres, planning the execution times so that they would be completed before the high season, when there is usually a greater influx of cars and pedestrians, with the aim of avoiding inconvenience and so that citizens could enjoy the new infrastructure as soon as possible”, said Lopez.

